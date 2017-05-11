Home / Latest News /
Gunman who was already in vehicle takes SUV from Little Rock man, he tells police
This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 32-year-old Little Rock man told police his SUV was taken by an armed assailant who was already in the vehicle when he was driving Tuesday night.
According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was driving a 2009 Chrysler Aspen near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads when he realized a gunman was inside the SUV about 10 p.m.
The carjacked reportedly displayed a gun and told the 32-year-old to drive to a location on Geyer Springs Road. The victim told officers that once he drove to the spot, the assailant told him to get out.
The gunman was described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Gunman who was already in vehicle takes SUV from Little Rock man, he tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Kharma says... May 11, 2017 at 3:45 p.m.
Thankfully this reprobate did not harm his victim. Maybe his next intended victim will send him straight to wherever trash goes when it dies.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.