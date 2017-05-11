Subscribe Register Login

State police: Arkansas deputy, 2 others killed; suspect in custody

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Gunman who was already in vehicle takes SUV from Little Rock man, he tells police

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.

A 32-year-old Little Rock man told police his SUV was taken by an armed assailant who was already in the vehicle when he was driving Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was driving a 2009 Chrysler Aspen near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads when he realized a gunman was inside the SUV about 10 p.m.

The carjacked reportedly displayed a gun and told the 32-year-old to drive to a location on Geyer Springs Road. The victim told officers that once he drove to the spot, the assailant told him to get out.

The gunman was described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Comment on: Gunman who was already in vehicle takes SUV from Little Rock man, he tells police

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Kharma says... May 11, 2017 at 3:45 p.m.

Thankfully this reprobate did not harm his victim. Maybe his next intended victim will send him straight to wherever trash goes when it dies.

