Gunman who was already in vehicle takes SUV from Little Rock man, he tells police

A 32-year-old Little Rock man told police his SUV was taken by an armed assailant who was already in the vehicle when he was driving Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was driving a 2009 Chrysler Aspen near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads when he realized a gunman was inside the SUV about 10 p.m.

The carjacked reportedly displayed a gun and told the 32-year-old to drive to a location on Geyer Springs Road. The victim told officers that once he drove to the spot, the assailant told him to get out.

The gunman was described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.