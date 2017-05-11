Hall to welcome new inductees

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will induct four new members into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at the hall's annual banquet, Aug. 11, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

This year's inductees will be David Pryor, Ross Whipple and Mark Karnes. The late Winthrop Paul Rockefeller will receive the foundation's Legacy Award.

Pryor served two terms as Arkansas governor from 1975-79, and three terms in the U.S. Senate. His record in conservation includes sponsoring, along with the late Sen. Dale Bumpers, the Arkansas Wilderness Act which protected eight parcels totaling 95,000 acres in the Ozark and Ouachita national forests. They include the Black Fork, Richland Creek, Flatside, Hurricane Creek, Caney Creek, Leatherwood and Lower Buffalo River Wilderness areas.

Pryor also was instrumental in passing the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1992.

As chairman of the board of trustees for the Arkadelphia-based Ross Foundation, Whipple has overseen millions of dollars in donations to support forestry research and conservation management in south-central Arkansas.

During Whipple's tenure, the Ross Foundation's holdings have grown from about 18,000 acres to more than 65,000 acres.

A conspicuous Ross Foundation property is the Big Timber Wildlife Management Area, which is managed cooperatively with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It and other areas, like the Jack Mountain Wildlife Management Area, offer public hunting and fishing opportunities, as well as hiking and other recreational opportunities.

Karnes directs the Ross Foundation's land management program for its 60,000 diverse acres of timber land. In this role, he has helped protect unique sections of the forest and while providing acreage for use as a wildlife management area and other recreational activities.

An avid outdoorsman, Rockefeller was a highly influential supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the national board for the Boy Scouts, but he also was the driving force behind the creation of The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas.

In addition, Rockefeller founded the International Billfish Conservation Foundation, and he spearheaded the National Rifle Association's Project ChildSafe in Arkansas, which distributed hundreds of free trigger locks to gun owners statewide.

Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, said the new inductees were instrumental in passing on Arkansas's outdoor heritage to succeeding generations of conservationists.

"Each of these outstanding individuals has worked tirelessly in this regard and we are privileged to honor them in this way," Whitbeck said.

Tickets for the Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet are $125. Tables for 10 are available for $1,250 each. Doors will open at 6 p.m., at which time a silent auction will begin. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

"The proceeds from this event support the year-around work of the Foundation," Whitbeck said. "A continuing mission of the Foundation is supporting youth education initiatives that focus on getting young Arkansans unplugged and engaged in the outdoors."

Established in 1982, the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that functions in an auxiliary role to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It provides financial support to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission programs like the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program, Community and Family Fishing Program, and Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program.

"We value the Commission's important role keeping the Natural State true to its name and are excited to work with them to ensure Arkansas' wild places are available for everyone to enjoy," Whitbeck said.

To purchase tickets to the banquet or for more information, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at (501) 223-6468 or email agff@agff.org.

Kings River cleanup

The Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold it's annual Kings River cleanup on June 3 at the Grandview Bridge on Arkansas 143, beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants are advised to bring a boat and a lunch.

A cookout, with live music and door prizes, will take place afterward.

Participants in the cleanups have removed more than 1,000 tires and tons of trash from the Kings River, which flows through Madison and Carroll counties before joining Table Rock Lake.

For more information, go online to kingsriverwatershed.org or call Ray at (870) 654-4134.

