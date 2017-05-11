Lower sales drag down Macy's profit; results miss forecast

NEW YORK — Lower sales dragged down Macy's profit during the first quarter as customers' habits shift to more online shopping and retail locations lose traffic.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the nation's largest department store chain warned sales will fall further this year. Its shares lost $3.42, more than 11 percent, to $25.92 in early trading.

Cincinnati-based Macy's said its profit slumped 39 percent to $71 million, or 23 cents per share in the quarter. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had forecast an average of 35 cents a share.

The department store operator's revenue fell 7.5 percent to $5.34 billion, also below Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.47 billion.

Sales at established stores fell 5.2 percent, the ninth straight period of sales declines for the important metric. Like many department stores, Macy's has faced sluggish sales as customers buy more online and less at the malls where department stores are often an anchor. Macy's has been closing stores as it tries to regroup.

Rival Kohl's also reported a drop in first-quarter revenue, but cost cuts helped boost profit, which topped expectations.

