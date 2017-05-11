Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:57 a.m.

Police: Little Rock killing-linked car found in North Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

A vehicle stolen in a carjacking-turned-homicide in Little Rock has been found in North Little Rock, police said.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the car, a light-colored 2005 Nissan Maxima, was found around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2801 River Road.

That address is near the Riverview Skateboard Park just east of the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

The carjacking Monday night left 24-year-old Israel Balvino Choxon of Little Rock dead.

Police said the Nissan had "damage to its passenger side rear door and quarter panel."

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects had been named in Choxon's killing, the 23rd homicide of the year in Little Rock.

