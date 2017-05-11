Home / Latest News /
Man pleads not guilty in mannequin attempted murder case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — A 30-year-old man who police suspect killed two sleeping homeless men in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an unusual case alleging he tried to kill a mannequin that police posed as a decoy near the scene of the earlier slayings.
Shane Allen Schindler has not been charged in the Jan. 4 bludgeoning death of Daniel Aldape or the Feb. 3 killing of David Dunn, who police say were apparently sleeping when they were attacked.
Schindler pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon in an indictment filed last week following his arrest Feb. 22. A judge set trial for Aug. 8.
Schindler was arrested after he attacked the blanket-covered head of the mannequin posed as if asleep in a vacant downtown lot, police say.
