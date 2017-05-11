Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 5:55 p.m.

Man pleads not guilty in mannequin attempted murder case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.


LAS VEGAS — A 30-year-old man who police suspect killed two sleeping homeless men in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an unusual case alleging he tried to kill a mannequin that police posed as a decoy near the scene of the earlier slayings.

Shane Allen Schindler has not been charged in the Jan. 4 bludgeoning death of Daniel Aldape or the Feb. 3 killing of David Dunn, who police say were apparently sleeping when they were attacked.

Schindler pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon in an indictment filed last week following his arrest Feb. 22. A judge set trial for Aug. 8.

Schindler was arrested after he attacked the blanket-covered head of the mannequin posed as if asleep in a vacant downtown lot, police say.

