Military backs off Pakistani dust-up

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military backed off on Wednesday after publicly questioning the prime minister’s decision to sack an adviser over a newspaper article alleging a rift between the country’s civilian government and the military.

Government-military relations are a sensitive topic in Pakistan, which has had a history of military coups since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fired a senior adviser over a frontpage article last year in the Dawn newspaper alleging the rift.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a military spokesman, subsequently questioned the firing in a tweet, saying it was not in line with the findings of an inquiry that was set up to determine who leaked information to journalist Cyril Almeida about a top-level security meeting.