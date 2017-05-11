Military backs off Pakistani dust-up
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:58 a.m.
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military backed off on Wednesday after publicly questioning the prime minister’s decision to sack an adviser over a newspaper article alleging a rift between the country’s civilian government and the military.
Government-military relations are a sensitive topic in Pakistan, which has had a history of military coups since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fired a senior adviser over a frontpage article last year in the Dawn newspaper alleging the rift.
Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a military spokesman, subsequently questioned the firing in a tweet, saying it was not in line with the findings of an inquiry that was set up to determine who leaked information to journalist Cyril Almeida about a top-level security meeting.
Print Headline: Military backs off Pakistani dust-up
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Military backs off Pakistani dust-up
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.