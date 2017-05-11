Mother killed, 4-year-old child hurt in crash on Arkansas road, police say

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her 4-year-old child was injured Thursday morning in a crash in Arkansas, according to police.

The Fort Smith Police Department responded around 7 a.m. to the 5100 block of Zero Street in Fort Smith in reference to an accident with injuries.

Police say the wreck happened as Anna Marie Nuzzie of Bokoshe attempted to make a left turn from a private drive at Links Apartments, 5100 Zero St.

Nuzzie’s vehicle was struck by a white Dodge Ram 3500 in the inside lane of Zero Street after a school bus in the outside lane turned into the apartment complex, according to a news release.

Nuzzie suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old William Deshazo of Bokoshe, was not reported injured, according to authorities.

The child, who was restrained in a child safety seat in the back of the vehicle, received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

There have been at least 171 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.