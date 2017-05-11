North Little Rock man arrested after police chase

A North Little Rock man led authorities on a car chase after police tried to stop him for a turn-signal violation, according to an arrest report.

James William Morton, 53, was charged with felony fleeing. An arrest report states that Pulaski County sheriff's deputies and North Little Rock police chased Morton for 30 minutes before he was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday near his home at 1403 Vine St. in North Little Rock.

The report did not state where the pursuit began.

Authorities said Morton nearly struck a police officer during the chase. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Morton faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well. A smoking pipe was found in his vehicle, according to reports.

There were no injuries, and no property damage was reported in the chase.

Morton was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

