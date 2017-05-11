Police: Customer upset over cold food throws punches at Arkansas McDonald's worker

A customer upset that her food was cold threw punches Wednesday at an Arkansas McDonald’s employee, according to authorities.

The employee told officers that the customer, listed as a 24-year-old woman, entered the restaurant’s location at 2124 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro around 10:20 p.m. unhappy with her order.

Police said the customer yelled and cursed at the McDonald’s manager as well as other employees, at which point another worker came to the front.

When that employee suggested that the restaurant could give the disgruntled patron a refund, the customer became even more angry and went behind the counter, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

“Several” punches were thrown at the employee before the customer fled the store, authorities said.

Other employees said they recognized the patron and later showed police a picture of her on Facebook, the report states.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The woman’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster for the Craighead County jail.