Police: Trailer stocked with Little Debbie products found in Arkansas; all snacks recovered

Thousands of dollars worth of Little Debbie snacks have been accounted for after a trailer filled with merchandise was stolen in northeast Arkansas and later recovered, police said.

Two female suspects were in custody Thursday afternoon and were set to be taken to a probable cause hearing later in the day, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.

Detective Keri Varner of the Police Department said she had received information from Preston Williams of the Mississippi County sheriff’s office that the vehicle was stopped Wednesday night.

Deputies recovered the trailer and photographed it as well as contents inside, Varner said.

“All the merchandise was in the truck along with the tools,” the release states.

The trailer had been stocked with about $5,000 worth of Little Debbie products and parked outside units at Best Mini-Storage, 3119 Mead Drive in Jonesboro, Arkansas Online previously reported.

A Little Debbie salesman told police that he left the trailer at the lot around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and returned about 4:30 a.m. the next day to find it missing.