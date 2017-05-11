Pope to canonize 2 kids for 1917 visions of Mary

FATIMA, Portugal -- Three shepherd children in Portugal were jailed and threatened with being boiled alive in olive oil when they claimed the Virgin Mary appeared to them 100 years ago. The Catholic Church doubted their story, too.

From that unpromising start, the children's reported visions would go on to strengthen the faith of Portugal's persecuted Catholics and make the small farming town of Fatima one of the world's foremost pilgrimage sites, with around 6 million visitors a year.

Now, the Portuguese youngsters' long-ago testimony is giving the Catholic Church its youngest saints who did not die as martyrs. Pope Francis plans to observe the centenary of their visions by canonizing Francisco and Jacinta Marto this weekend when he makes his first pilgrimage to Fatima.

During the Friday and Saturday visit, Francis will seek to make Fatima's message of peace and prayer resonate to today's faithful, church officials say.

"At Fatima, the pope could make an appeal to humanity that 'If you don't change your criteria, be it political or economic, the world will suffer,'" said Monsignor Carlos Azevedo, who led the church commission that compiled the 15 volumes of documentation about the Fatima phenomenon.

Jacinta was 7 years old and Francisco 9 when they first witnessed the apparitions on May 13, 1917 along with their 10-year-old cousin, Lucia dos Santos. While the Marto siblings died two years later during the Spanish flu pandemic, Lucia became a Carmelite nun and died in 2005. Efforts are underway to beatify her, too, a process that couldn't begin until after she died.

According to Dos Santos' written accounts, the Virgin appeared to the three children six times in 1917, in a field near Fatima where they grazed their sheep. The visits culminated in October with the "Miracle of the Sun," when others in Fatima at the time reported seeing the sun spinning in the sky. For believers, it was proof that the apparitions were authentic.

Three months after the first reported vision, with news of their claims spreading through word of mouth, administrative officials placed the children in separate cells and attempted over three days to coerce them into recanting. They were told they would be fried in olive oil if they continued with their lies.

But the children held firm.

"Authorities said it was a prank," said Francisco Marto, 78, whose father was Jacinta and Francisco's older brother.

Cardinal Jose Saraiva Martins, the retired head of the Vatican's saint-making office, said the children's steadfast faith and refusal to disavow their visions made them worthy of sainthood. Himself Portuguese, Saraiva Martins pushed through Francisco and Jacinta's beatification in 2000 and will travel with the pope to Fatima to see them canonized.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

