Puerto Rico cited in water violations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has the worst rate of drinking-water violations of any U.S. jurisdiction, with dangerous contaminants in recent years ranging from lead to disinfectants to coliform bacteria, an environmental group said Wednesday.

Nearly the entire island was supplied in 2015 with water from systems that violated the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act, according to a report from the Natural Resources Defense Council, which used the most recent statistics available.

Most of the violations were for failure to test the water’s safety or failure to report problems to the public or health authorities as required, the group said.

“Millions of people in Puerto Rico consume water daily confident in its quality and purity, but that is far from the truth,” said Hector Claudio Hernandez, one of the report’s co-authors.

The group said many of the violations have occurred for years, noting that there were nearly 34,000 violations from 2005 to 2015. In 2015 alone, nearly half of more than 400 water systems across the island violated federal health standards, according to the environmental group.

Eli Diaz-Atienza, the newly appointed executive president of Puerto Rico’s Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, said in an interview that updated tests show there is currently no lead in the island’s drinking water. He also said the 146 water systems that the agency operates out of the island’s 466 systems meet federal standards.