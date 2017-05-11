S. Korean open to North trip

SEOUL, South Korea -- New South Korean President Moon Jae-in said as he took office Wednesday that he is open to visiting rival North Korea under the right conditions to talk about its aggressive pursuit of nuclear-tipped missiles.

Moon, South Korea's first liberal leader in a decade, also said he'll "sincerely negotiate" with the United States, Seoul's top ally, and China, South Korea's top trading partner, over the contentious deployment of an advanced U.S. missile-defense system in southern South Korea. The system has angered China, which says its powerful radars allow the U.S. to spy on its own military operations.

In a speech at the National Assembly, Moon pledged to work for peace on the Korean Peninsula as concerns grow over the North's expanding nuclear weapons and missiles program.

"I will quickly move to solve the crisis in national security. I am willing to go anywhere for the peace of the Korean Peninsula -- if needed, I will fly immediately to Washington. I will go to Beijing and I will go to Tokyo. If the conditions shape up, I will go to Pyongyang [the North Korean capital]," Moon said.

Moon assumed presidential duties early Wednesday after the National Election Commission finished counting Tuesday's votes and declared him the winner of the special election necessitated by the ousting of conservative Park Geun-hye, whose downfall and jailing on corruption charges is one of the most turbulent stretches in the nation's recent political history.

At his first news conference at the presidential Blue House, Moon introduced his nominees for prime minister, the country's spy chief and his presidential chief of staff. The usual circumstances of the election and immediate transition into office meant Moon inherited several officials from Park's government, and he has moved quickly to replace them.

Lawmakers must approve the nomination of Lee Nak-yon as prime minister, the country's No. 2 job, which was largely a ceremonial post before Park's removal made current Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn a government caretaker.

Moon's pick for National Intelligence Service chief is Suh Hoon, a longtime intelligence official. Moon said Suh would be the right man to push changes at the agency, which has long been accused of meddling in domestic politics. The nomination does not require lawmakers' approval, although Suh must first go through a National Assembly hearing.

Talking to reporters, Suh endorsed Moon's call for a summit meeting with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, although saying it would be difficult for such a meeting to take place soon, considering the tension over the North's nuclear program.

"The talk about a South-North summit is a little premature, but regardless of that, there's a need for a summit meeting," Suh said. "If conditions ripen and provide opportunities to significantly lower military tension in the Korean Peninsula and open a path toward solving the North Korean nuclear problem, which is the most urgent threat to our security, then I think [Moon] will be able to go to Pyongyang."

Moon began his duties earlier in the day by receiving a briefing about North Korea from army Gen. Lee Sun-jin, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and he visited a national cemetery in Seoul where he wrote in a visitor book: "A country worth being proud of; a strong and reliable president!"

As Moon took office, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his congratulations Wednesday and said he is willing to work with Seoul to improve relations, at a time when ties have sunk to their lowest point since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Xi said that cooperation and exchanges over the past 25 years have "brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries and positive contributions to regional peace and development," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. China would like to "preserve these achievements obtained through great effort," it said.

"I am willing to work together with you so that the development of China-South Korea relations can better benefit the two countries and two peoples," Xi said in the congratulatory message, according to the statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Foster Klug and staff members of The Associated Press.

