Separate crashes in Arkansas fatal to 3 motorcyclists

Three people died in separate motorcycle crashes in Arkansas over a period of two days this week, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a roadway in Bryant, according to police.

In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sponer of Benton was traveling west on Shobe Road at Brookwood Road.

Sponer's motorcycle slid into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

Details about the other vehicle, including the condition of its driver, were not released Wednesday evening.

Sponer died as a result of his injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

In Craighead County, an Arkansas man was killed and another man was injured after both were thrown from a motorcycle during a crash Tuesday night, police said.

A 2009 Kawasaki was traveling north on West Parker Road south of Washington Avenue around 10:25 p.m. when the motorcycle left the roadway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Both riders were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, 42-year-old Shawn Mahan of Jonesboro, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.

Bethard Arender, 42, of Cash was reportedly injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

On Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist was killed when he drove his vehicle into the back of an SUV while being pursued by Arkansas State Police, authorities said.

Nicholes Koegel, 36, of Jonesboro was driving north "at a high rate of speed" on Arkansas 141 in Craighead County around 3 p.m. Monday when his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle drifted from the inside lane to the outer lane and hit the back of a 2008 Kia driven by Christie Harrison, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

State police said Harrison, 44, of Jonesboro was injured in the crash, a Jonesboro Police Department news release said.

Koegel was fatally injured, according to the report.

In reply to an email about Koegel's crash, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said a state trooper was pursuing a driver Monday afternoon on Arkansas 141 "when the subject that was being pursued was involved in a collision" and killed.

Arkansas State Police said the Jonesboro Police Department is investigating the crash. The chase will be reviewed to make sure it complied with state police policy, Chapman said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

In a vehicle accident, Pine Bluff police have identified the victim of a late Monday afternoon crash.

Enoch Scott Jr., 58, of Pine Bluff, was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota that was heading west on 17th Avenue near Willow Street in Pine Bluff when the vehicle veered off the road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Toyota then crashed into a tree, the report said.

Scott was fatally injured. The driver, 51-year-old Kenneth Porter of Arlington, Texas, was listed as injured, but the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

The report didn't indicate what caused the Toyota to leave the roadway. Conditions at the time were described as clear and dry.

Information for this article was contributed by Brandon Riddle, Amanda Pettit, Gavin Lesnick and Maggie McNeary of Arkansas Online.

Metro on 05/11/2017