Severe storm threat continues in Oklahoma and Texas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:15 a.m.
NORMAN, Okla. — Savage thunderstorms brought hail and a few brief tornadoes to southwestern Oklahoma and the Caprock of the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.
The storms also brought some downpours that caused brief street flooding, especially in the Red River counties of Oklahoma. Storms also rumbled over the Edwards Plateau and rolling plains of West Texas, bringing window-rattling thunder and brief downpours to those areas.
There were no reports of significant damage from the Wednesday afternoon and evening storms as the dryline advanced across the plains before retreating after nightfall. However, the storm threat moves eastward Thursday, extending from northeastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma through Arkansas to the Ohio River Valley.
