State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;Excellent;Good;--;--

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CONWAY;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;--;Excellent;Excellent;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Fair

OVERCUP;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Poor

SUNSET;--;Good;Good;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Good;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;--

PECKERWOOD;Fair;Good;Excellent;Good

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;--;Excellent;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Poor;Good;Excellent;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Due to steady generation, water levels will be high on the Little Red River for the foreseeable future, limiting all fishing to drifting. Large weighted nymphs and streamers will be the best fly selections. Avoid being caught on the upstream side of obstacles such as docks or submerged logs. Kayakers and boaters should be aware not to approach docks or submerged trees from the upstream side. The current will pin the craft against these and pull them under..

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Excellent;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;--

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Deep, fast water limits most fishing to drifting, but fishing is good. Panther Martins (yellow with red spots and a gold blade) are working well for rainbows. Brown trout are biting sculpins and minnows. Zig jigs are catching any kind of fish in the river. Black/olive, 1/8-ounce was a hit this past week, but tri-olive is more consistent.

NORTH FORK RIVER Water has been too high for wading, and boating is hazardous. There has been flooding on the Norfork and the river level is quite high due to the flood gates being open in an effort to drop the lake level. The ramps have been closed due to flooding and debris.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Spoonbills are here. A 50-pounder was caught Tuesday, and the fishing will be good all the way to Beaver Dam. There is still one generator running and one can expect the spoonbills to be here as long as the water is running. Game fish may be snagged from the bank below Beaver Dam, from the Army Corps of Engineers' "No fishing beyond this point" sign, downstream to the first Corps of Engineers' boat ramp on the left descending bank from through June 15.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CROWN;Excellent;Good;Good;--

POINSETT;Fair;Excellent;Excellent;--

SPRING RIVER Water levels at the spring have been running at 530 cfs, compared to the average 350 cfs, and water clarity has been poor. Fishing has been good with crayfish patterns and Y2Ks, but you have to fish deep. Hot pink Trout Magnets and gold spinners are working well, too.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

GREESON;Good;--;Good;Good

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

BAILEY;Good;Excellent;Good;--

DARDANELLE;Fair;Good;Excellent;Fair

DEGRAY;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

OUACHITA;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Good;Fair;Good

CATHERINE Boaters and anglers should remain off the Carpenter Dam tailrace during the heavy flow for safety reasons. Very fast water has made the area dangerous to navigate and impossible to fish. Muddy waters have further complicated the danger as large debris is hidden in the heavy flow.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

CHICOT;--;Good;Excellent;Good

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 05/11/2017