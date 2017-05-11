State police asked to investigate shooting in western Arkansas, authorities say

Arkansas State Police were asked to investigate a shooting that happened earlier Thursday in Yell County, state police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.

Highway patrol and criminal investigations officials are assisting local authorities in Yell County that responded to a shooting Thursday morning, Chapman said. One of those local agencies is the Yell County sheriff's office, she said, though there could be more departments involved.

Chapman did not have additional details on the nature of the shooting, including where and when it occurred.

