State's senators want answers

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' two U.S. senators said Wednesday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should go to Capitol Hill and answer questions about the president's firing of FBI Director Jim Comey.

Both Republicans defended the decision to dismiss Comey, the former U.S. attorney who had led the agency since 2013.

In an interview, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said Rosenstein, Comey's direct supervisor, "no longer had any confidence in him."

Asked whether he agreed with President Donald Trump that Comey "was not doing a good job," Cotton said, "Director Comey certainly broke with a lot of long-standing FBI protocols and traditions over the last 10 months, going back to his press conference in July. That's why he'd received so much criticism from both sides of the aisle at different times."

In an interview, U.S. Sen. John Boozman said Comey had angered most Americans.

"You could make the case that he was a distraction and that there's other people that are equally qualified that perhaps don't have the baggage that he's had that could fill that slot and then we just wouldn't have to worry about it," Boozman said. "I think that's the situation that we're in as opposed to some nefarious reason."

While supporting the president's decision, Boozman also had praise for Comey, calling him "a person of integrity."

"I think that he was doing what he felt ... was best for the country and he was put in situations that were almost no-win situations," Boozman added.

Cotton portrayed the firing as a sensible move, saying he doesn't believe that the firing was an effort to derail Comey's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race.

"[Rosenstein] obviously did not mention that in the memo that he gave to the attorney general and the president," Cotton said.

Nonetheless, Rosenstein should go to Capitol Hill and field questions from lawmakers, Cotton said.

"Given all of the allegations swirling, though, I think it's prudent and reasonable for the deputy attorney general to come testify to explain further his reasoning and to answer questions of Democrats and Republicans alike," he said.

Finding a good replacement should be a top priority, Boozman said.

"It's important that we go ahead and fill that position as soon as possible with someone that is beyond reproach," he said.

Cotton also stressed the need to find a well-qualified successor. "The most important thing is that the right person be nominated and confirmed to this very critical role," he said.

A Section on 05/11/2017