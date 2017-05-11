Style: Maps and Legends

The week belongs to King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie’s (wildly) loose interpretation of the enduring English legend, and to ascendant comic Amy Schumer’s second foray into the movies, Snatched, a kind of travelogue/buddy comedy co-starring the fabled Goldie Hawn.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, our Piers Marchant expounds on the first film, while Dan Lybarger handles the second and editor Philip Martin remembers the time that Samuel Beckett made a movie with Buster Keaton. From Excalibur to Old Stone Face, there’s no shortage of monuments in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.