Thursday recruiting tidbits: OL plans visit, BB signee qualifies for Meet of Champs

A top offensive line target plans to visit Arkansas this summer.

Offensive tackle Cameron Wire, 6-6, 260, of Gonzales (La.) East Ascension said he plans to visit Fayetteville in a month or so. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and receivers coach Michael Smith visited his school on Wednesday.

He has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State and others.

Anderson saw offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap, 6-5, 340 of IMG Academy in Florida on Monday. Dunlap has the Hogs as one of his top five schools.

Anderson also saw offensive tackle Owen Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday. He has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and others. He visited the Hogs for the Florida game last fall and March 31- April 1.

Arkansas basketball signee Khalil Garland, 6-6, 190 of Little Rock Parkview has qualified in the long jump and triple jump for the Meet of Champs track meet on Saturday in Russellville. He has bests of 22-3 in the long jump and 45-5 in the triple jump.

Receiver Brandon Gray, 6-5, 170 of Detroit Cass Technical said he plans to visit Arkansas during the early part of summer. He reports offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Iowa State, Washington State and others.

Arkansas has extended an offer to linebacker Andrew Johnson, 6-4, 237, 4.67 of Tifton, (Ga.) Tift County High School. He also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss and others.