UA records its best APR score (977.8)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Academic Progress Rate scores are continuing to climb for sports teams at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Arkansas' combined multi-year score of 977.8 for all of its 19 sports announced Wednesday is the best for the Razorbacks since the NCAA instituted the system in 2004.

"Once again, all 19 of our sport programs exceed the APR benchmark with many of them doing so by more than 30 points," Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a news release. "Football, men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball have made significant progress in recent years and that progress has helped us record the best APR average, collectively, since APR was originated."

The NCAA's benchmark score of 930 -- the minimum required to avoid possible penalties -- was exceeded by all of Arkansas' sports for the fifth consecutive year.

APR scores are based on a formula with all student-athletes on any form of athletic scholarship being able to count for up to four points per year -- one for eligibility and one for retention for the fall and spring semesters.

Multi-year scores are the average of the previous four years combined.

Arkansas' previous best overall athletic program APR average had been 974.7 in 2011-12.

The Razorbacks had a multi-year score of 966 in football, the highest ever mark for their top revenue-producing sport. The previous high for football was 952 in 2014-15.

Arkansas' men's basketball program had a 960 multi-year score. Women's basketball was at 994 and baseball at 954.

The women's golf program had a perfect multi-year score of 1,000 for the eighth time.

In addition to women's golf, Arkansas teams with 1,000 scores for the 2015-16 school year only were men's and women's basketball, men's golf, and women's cross country, gymnastics, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and volleyball.

The Razorbacks' average for 19 sports included 17 scores because the NCAA combines men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field for its APR tracking.

Arkansas State University exceeded 930 for all of its 14 sports with multi-year scores of 965 for football, 934 for men's basketball and 961 for baseball.

Women's bowling, cross country, golf and tennis had 1,000 multi-year scorers for ASU.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock didn't have any of its 12 sports fall below 930, but its women's track and field team was at that exact mark.

UALR's men's basketball team had a multi-year score of 960 with its women's team at 980. Men's golf was the Trojans' highest-scoring team at 993.

All 14 sports at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff exceed 930 with football at 947 and men's basketball at 943. Women's soccer and tennis scored 1,000.

The University of Central Arkansas had the only multi-year score below 930 among the state's five Division I colleges with the Bears' men's basketball team at 880. That was an improvement from 873 last year and 847 two years ago.

UCA's other 14 sports exceeded 930 with football at 953 and baseball and women's basketball each at 970. Women's volleyball led the Bears with a 995 score.

