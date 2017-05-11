Home / Latest News /
U.S. intelligence director warns of more Russian cyberthreats
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The director of national intelligence says Russia and other countries, including China, North Korea and Iran, are using cyberspace to target U.S. and its allies, and will do so in future.
The Senate intelligence committee is holding a hearing on worldwide threats, and intelligence director Dan Coats said Russia is a threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, business and critical infrastructure.
Coats said Iran also is making use of its high-tech capabilities. In 2013, an Iranian hacker intruded into the industrial control system of an American dam. In 2014, there was a data-deletion attack against a U.S.-based casino.
Coats said China is targeting the U.S. government and American businesses. He said such activity has diminished since U.S.-China cyber commitments in 2015.
RBear says... May 11, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
They are not done and neither should we be in defending against them. What disturbed me the most this past election cycle was the defiance of several Secretaries of State who rejected DHS assistance in reviewing their election systems and offering advise to them. Those Secretaries were mostly from red states who rejected "federal interference." In the end, a few states had compromised systems but none in the direct election process.
All a hacker would have needed to do would be to mess with the voter rolls to cause widespread fear and distrust of the systems. Alter the information on several thousand voters, either moving them to different precincts or deleting them entirely, and you would create voting chaos.
