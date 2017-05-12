15-minute closures set for I-49 stretch

Crews placing bridge beams over a section of Interstate 49 in Benton County will require closing all lanes in both directions for multiple 15-minute periods in Benton County through May 19, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Workers will close all northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 for 15-minute intervals between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, excluding weekends, between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and Arkansas 264 in Lowell. Traffic control will be handled by the Arkansas State Police.

The work began May 2 and was expected to be completed by today, but weather delayed the work, the department said.

Advance warning signs will be placed to notify traffic approaching the closures. The public is advised to be cautious if traveling in this work zone and are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid the interstate closure, the department said. Traffic will be stopped prior to the exits to allow vehicles to exit.

The work is part of a $100.6 million project to construct 4 miles of a new four-lane U.S. 412 northern bypass to provide a principal east-west route north of the Springdale metropolitan area.

Metro on 05/12/2017