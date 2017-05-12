2 robbed while giving man ride to Little Rock address, police say

Two people were robbed early Friday while dropping off a man they had agreed to transport from an apartment in Little Rock to a friend’s house, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 4 a.m. to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 2700 block of South Summit Street.

Two Conway residents, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, told officers that a 20-year-old man from Conway had called them needing a ride after being kicked out of a relative’s house.

Police said two people approached the pair's white 2009 Pontiac G5 at one point after they picked up the person seeking a ride from Chenal Place Apartments, 1812 Reservoir Road.

One of the two assailants who approached asked for a cigarette before brandishing a silver handgun and pointing it at the 22-year-old, police said.

“Give me everything or I am going to shoot you” and the woman, that robber told the 22-year-old victim, the report said. The victim then got back into his vehicle to protect the woman inside, according to authorities.

The robber took the keys from the ignition as well as a wallet, cellphone and $3,500 in cash from the man. No items were reported stolen from the woman.

One of the robbers, who wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, was described as standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. That assailant’s race and gender were not immediately clear.

The second, a black male, stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds. He wore an orange pullover shirt and dark-colored pants at the time.

The person being picked up was also named as a suspect, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Friday morning.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.