1 dead in Arkansas house fire, officials say

Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire that left one person dead in Saline County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency responders from the Saline County sheriff’s office as well as several surrounding fire departments were called to a home in a rural area on Kruse Loop near Salem around 3:40 p.m., said C.J. Engel, the county’s director of emergency management.

There were at least two people inside the home, and one of them was killed in the fire, Engel said.

Engel was unable to provide additional information about the victim.

A call to the Saline County sheriff's office was not immediately returned.

Emergency responders were on the scene until 7 p.m., Engel said.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and remains under investigation.