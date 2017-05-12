Arkansas high school teacher arrested on public intoxication charge, police say

A reportedly intoxicated high school teacher in central Arkansas was taken out of her classroom Friday and arrested on a public intoxication charge, authorities say.

Several other teachers at Maumelle High School reported the instructor, Ann Higgins, smelling of intoxicants and “acting in a strange manner,” the Maumelle Police Department said.

Higgins was removed from the classroom, at which point she took a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent, according to a news release from police.

The teacher was taken to the Maumelle Police Department for processing and was cited, authorities said. She was released a short time later and is set to appear June 20 in Maumelle District Court.

Higgins is shown as a teacher of psychology and American history in a faculty listing for the school, which is part of the Pulaski County Special School District.

District spokeswoman Deborah Roush said Higgins has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Higgins' arrest was the second reported by Arkansas Online in recent days involving a central Arkansas teacher accused of public intoxication.

Melisa Dillard, a teacher at Bethel Middle School, was arrested late last month on a similar charge after her students told school officials that she had fallen out of her chair.