Arkansas teen sentenced to 15 years for driving car into businesses, stealing items from inside

A Hot Springs teen was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to several charges tied to a series of crimes in December 2016 where he stole a car, drove it into two businesses and took items from inside the buildings, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Blaze Conner Lamb, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of commercial burglary and theft of property, according to the newspaper. He must also pay $56,141 in court costs and restitution from a civil judgment.

Lamb was arrested Dec. 11 after a vehicle was driven through the doors of two businesses: Trader Bill’s at 1530 Albert Pike Road and Walgreens at 1404 Albert Pike Road, the newspaper reported. A rifle was taken from Trader Bill’s and a 30-pack of beer was stolen from Walgreens.

About 30 minutes after the Walgreens burglary, an officer stopped a damaged red Nissan Sentra and found Lamb holding a rifle between his legs, authorities said. Two 30-packs of beer were reportedly found in the car.

Lamb admitted to the burglaries and the theft of the car from the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa valet parking lot, according to police reports cited by the Sentinel-Record. He also admitted to taking his adopted mother’s jewelry and two of her TVs earlier that year, the reports said.

Click here to read the full story from the Sentinel-Record.