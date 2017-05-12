Business owner charged with dumping grease into river

CABOOL, Mo. — A Missouri business owner is accused in a federal indictment of dumping grease that his recycling company collected into the Big Piney River.

The U.S. attorney's office says 50-year-old Brian Dale Fleming, of Cabool, Missouri, and BF Byproducts LLC, were charged in an indictment returned Thursday in Springfield.

BF Byproducts, formerly Fleming Recycling, uses trucks to collect used grease from hundreds of restaurants in Missouri, Arkansas and elsewhere. The grease is transported to the Cabool facility, where it's recycled for resale and a profit.

The indictment alleges that BF Products and Fleming discharged spent cooking oil, a pollutant, into the Big Piney River in 2015.

Prosecutors didn't immediately respond to an email about whether Fleming has an attorney.