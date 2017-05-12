Education Board revokes 3 licenses
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.
The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday revoked the state teaching licenses held by three educators because of their convictions for criminal offenses.
Those who lost their licenses are :
• William Hardiman, a former coach at Little Rock's Parkview High School, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student.
• Lester Dwayne Curry, who was on the faculty at Lake Hamilton Middle School and pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual indecency with a child.
• James C. Arender, who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Craighead County.
Also on Thursday, the Education Board imposed two years of probation and a $75 fine on Clinton Irving Clay, who is dean of students and a basketball coach in the Marion School District.
The board is requiring Clay to complete certain teacher development courses.
The sanctions stem from a March 2016 physical confrontation between Clay and a teenage student on a bus trip to a state championship game in Russellville. With probation, the teaching license is not revoked, and an educator is able to continue to work.
Metro on 05/12/2017
Print Headline: Education Board revokes 3 licenses
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Education Board revokes 3 licenses
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.