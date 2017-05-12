Education Board revokes 3 licenses

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday revoked the state teaching licenses held by three educators because of their convictions for criminal offenses.

Those who lost their licenses are :

• William Hardiman, a former coach at Little Rock's Parkview High School, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student.

• Lester Dwayne Curry, who was on the faculty at Lake Hamilton Middle School and pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

• James C. Arender, who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Craighead County.

Also on Thursday, the Education Board imposed two years of probation and a $75 fine on Clinton Irving Clay, who is dean of students and a basketball coach in the Marion School District.

The board is requiring Clay to complete certain teacher development courses.

The sanctions stem from a March 2016 physical confrontation between Clay and a teenage student on a bus trip to a state championship game in Russellville. With probation, the teaching license is not revoked, and an educator is able to continue to work.

