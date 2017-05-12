Trial dates set for 2 people said to be gang members headed to meet-up at Little Rock park

Trial dates have been set for two of the four people who told police during a traffic stop that they were gang members headed to a meet-up at a Little Rock park earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers with the Cammack Village Police Department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 7 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The officers reportedly smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and told the four men to step outside the car, Chief Peter Powell said.

Four handguns were recovered from the car as well as spent shell cases and several ounces of marijuana, police said.

Three of the men arrested were Jerry Boatman, 20, Quinton Lytle, 22, and Jonathan Yankaway, 19, Powell said.

Each of the men face misdemeanor charges that include carrying a weapon and possession of controlled substances. Boatman was also charged with a felony of possession of a firearm by certain persons, online records show.

A fourth man identified by the police chief was not listed as a suspect in online court or jail records, and it wasn't clear if he was charged in the case.

The four men told police they were members of the Chicago-based Vice Lord gang and had traveled from the West Memphis and Marion area to attend a group meeting with "hundreds" of other members at Rebsamen Park, Powell said.

Little Rock police responded to the park and later closed it down, Powell said.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the park was shut down due to overcrowding and could not comment on the presence of gang activity.

Yankaway and Lytle have trial dates scheduled for June 14.

Lytle is the only one of the four men who was still listed Friday afternoon as an inmate at Pulaski County jail.

The investigation into the gang activity is ongoing, authorities said.