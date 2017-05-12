Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Highly-touted Penei Sewell and father talk Arkansas visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettestaton-breidenthal-5817-arkansas-football-coach-bret-bielema-signs-auto-graphs-for-will-colclasure-left-11-and-garett-rhodes-middle-13-monday-night-before-an-event-at-the-pine-bluff-country-club

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --5/8/17-- Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema signs auto graphs for Will Colclasure (left), 11, and Garett Rhodes (middle), 13, Monday night before an event at the Pine Bluff country club.

Arkansas offensive line target Penei Sewell and his father Gabriel talked about their recent visit to Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

Sewell, his father and brother Noah made the trip to Fayetteville last Saturday.

Sewell, 6-4, 320 pounds, of St. George (Utah) Desert Hills, has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, UCLA, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska and numerous others.

They came away impressed with Coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and said a return trip might be in the works.

ESPN rates him the No. 7 offensive guard and No. 148 overall prospect in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Highly-touted Penei Sewell and father talk Arkansas visit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online