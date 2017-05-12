Home /
Highly-touted Penei Sewell and father talk Arkansas visit
Arkansas offensive line target Penei Sewell and his father Gabriel talked about their recent visit to Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.
Sewell, his father and brother Noah made the trip to Fayetteville last Saturday.
Sewell, 6-4, 320 pounds, of St. George (Utah) Desert Hills, has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, UCLA, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska and numerous others.
They came away impressed with Coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and said a return trip might be in the works.
ESPN rates him the No. 7 offensive guard and No. 148 overall prospect in the nation.
