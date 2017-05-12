• Robert Mason, 45, wearing nothing from the waist down, crashed his car into a convenience store and told the clerk he needed some beer, then he barricaded himself inside a cooler until he was removed by police in Rocky River, Ohio, reports said.

• Melissa Fahy of Westfield, N.J., found a long-lost love letter while doing some renovations in her home and tracked down the addressee, Rolf Christofferson, 96, whose late wife, Virginia, sent it to him in 1945 while he was in the Norwegian navy.

• Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, convicted of inciting religious hatred and insulting the feelings of believers for playing Pokemon Go during a service last year in the Church of All Saints in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, has received a suspended 3½-year prison sentence.

• David Eastman, a Republican lawmaker from Wasilla, Alaska, was censured by the Democrat-controlled state House for suggesting that there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city" for abortions, and he later apologized for the comment during debate on the censure motion.

• Sahr Wonday of Sierra Leone's National Minerals Agency said a $7.7 million bid for a 709-carat diamond, a bit smaller than a hockey puck and among the 20 largest diamonds ever found, was rejected because it didn't meet the government's target price.

• Deron Santiny, 46, who left college to take a job in law enforcement and later the military in the early 1990s, and his daughter, Haley Fox, 23, are graduating together from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, both earning bachelor's degrees from the school's College of General Studies.

• Vladimir Tarabay, 61, a bail bondsman in Richmond, Va., was sentenced to 2½ years in jail after pleading guilty to offering to bail women out of jail in exchange for sex, prosecutors said.

• Bernard-Henri Levy, a French philosopher known for criticizing Serbian nationalist policies during the 1990s Balkan wars, had a pie thrown in his face in Belgrade during a showing of his documentary film about the Kurds fighting the Islamic State group.

• Noah Sigalas, 21, of Sullivan's Island, S.C., faces prison time and nearly $300,000 in fines for causing more than $1,000 in damage when he pulled on a pole supporting a gun emplacement wall at Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, prosecutors said.

