Little Rock TV station names replacement weekend meteorologist

The newest meteorologist at Little Rock Fox affiliate KLRT-TV says she’s “excited to learn and grow” from the state’s wide-ranging weather.

“From extreme heat, tornado outbreaks and ice storms, I know my forecasting skills will be put to the test in the Natural State,” Kelly Dobeck said in a statement.

Dobeck, whose tenure as a weekend meteoroglist at KLRT is set to begin in June, comes from Augusta, Ga., CBS affiliate WRDW-TV.

KLRT News Director Austin Kellerman said Dobeck’s passion toward forecasting and science piqued the station’s interest.

“That’s exactly the type of meteorologist we wanted for our team,” he said.

Dobeck replaces Matt Peterson, a Philadelphia native who left at the end of March for a job at his hometown CBS affiliate, KYW-TV, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Before working at WRDW, Dobeck interned at NBC affiliate WKYC-TV in Cleveland and ABC affiliate WLOS-TV in Asheville, N.C., according to an online biography.