Man in crosswalk hit by pickup, dies

An 87-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk Thursday, state police said.

The accident happened shortly before noon as William Laws of Fort Smith was walking north at North 10th Street and Garrison in Fort Smith, according to a preliminary report.

A Ford F-350 struck Laws as the vehicle turned left onto Garrison Avenue off North 10th Street.

State police did not name the driver of the pickup. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was hurt.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

State Desk on 05/12/2017