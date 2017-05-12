Man pleads guilty to shooting at three people near Arkansas park

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting at three people and ramming their car near a Hot Springs park, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Wesley Ramone Kelly White, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six years’ probation, fined $2,500, and ordered to pay over $3,000 in court costs and restitution, the Sentinel-Record reported.

One victim told Hot Springs police that Wade shot at him and his friends the morning of Jan. 6 while they were near Wade Street Park, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

The man and his friends were traveling in a pickup when they drove past White’s silver Chevrolet Malibu, the affidavit said. As they drove past, White reportedly backed into the side of the pickup, then drove forward and backed into it a second time.

A second victim said White held a gun and fired at the pickup, authorities said. The victims drove away from White, who continued to follow and shoot, according to the affidavit. No one was injured.

Authorities said they stopped White’s Malibu around 3 a.m. and found him with a gun as well as a spent shell casing in the car’s floorboard, according to police.

