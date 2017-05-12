Gay-sex convictsget official sorry

BRISBANE, Australia -- An Australian state parliament apologized Thursday to hundreds of men convicted decades ago for having homosexual sex, as the government introduced legislation to throw out their criminal records.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delivered the apology to those affected by a prohibition on homosexual sex, which was repealed in 1990.

Once the legislation is passed, Queensland will join three states and the national capital in expunging criminal records for homosexual sex, which is no longer illegal anywhere in the country.

"You have been maligned and shamed, and for that we express our deep regret for the hurt you have suffered," Palaszczuk told the Legislative Assembly.

"In criminalizing homosexual activity between consenting adults, the Legislative Assembly of this state dishonored its citizens and institutionalized prejudice and discrimination," she said.

4 nations joining in drills in Pacific

HAGATNA, Guam -- The U.S., the United Kingdom and Japan are joining a French-led amphibious exercise at remote U.S. islands in the Pacific over the next week. Participants say they are showing support for the free passage of vessels in international waters, an issue that's come to the fore over fears that China could restrict movement in the South China Sea.

The drills around Guam and Tinian also may get the attention of nearby North Korea. Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea spiked last month after North Korea launched a ballistic missile and the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

The drills, which are led by France and include the United Kingdom, will practice amphibious landings, delivering forces by helicopter and urban patrols.

Two ships from France are participating, both of which are in the middle of a four-month deployment to the Indian and Pacific oceans. Joining are U.K. helicopters and 70 U.K. troops deployed with the French amphibious assault ship FS Mistral. Parts of the exercise will feature British helicopters taking U.S. Marines ashore from a French ship.

Zika emergency over, Brazil says

SAO PAULO -- Brazil declared an end to its public-health emergency over the Zika virus on Thursday, 18 months after a surge in cases drew headlines around the world.

The mosquito-borne virus wasn't considered a major health threat until the 2015 outbreak revealed that Zika can lead to severe birth defects. One of those defects, microcephaly, causes babies to be born with skulls much smaller than expected.

In response to the outbreak, Brazil opened a mosquito-eradication campaign. The Health Ministry said those efforts have helped to dramatically reduce cases of Zika. From January through mid-April, the Health Ministry recorded 95 percent fewer cases than during the same period last year. The incidence of microcephaly has fallen as well.

The World Health Organization lifted its own international emergency in November, even while saying the virus remained a threat.

The disease is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

