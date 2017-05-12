Home / Latest News /
One killed in triple-shooting in Pine Bluff, authorities say
This article was published today at 8:40 p.m. Updated today at 9:49 p.m.
21st Avenue and Beech Street, Pine Bluff
At least one of three shooting victims found in a vehicle in Pine Bluff has died from his injuries, authorities said Friday.
The Pine Bluff Police Department said police responded about 5 p.m. to a reported disturbance at 21st Avenue and Beech Street and found three male shooting victims in a passenger car.
One of the three victims — later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Gregory — died at the scene, the agency said in a news release, while two others — Courtney Tripp and Lavell Reed — were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, police said. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.
No information on a motive or suspect has been released.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: One killed in triple-shooting in Pine Bluff, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.