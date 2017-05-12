One killed in triple-shooting in Pine Bluff, authorities say

At least one of three shooting victims found in a vehicle in Pine Bluff has died from his injuries, authorities said Friday.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said police responded about 5 p.m. to a reported disturbance at 21st Avenue and Beech Street and found three male shooting victims in a passenger car.

One of the three victims — later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Gregory — died at the scene, the agency said in a news release, while two others — Courtney Tripp and Lavell Reed — were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, police said. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

No information on a motive or suspect has been released.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.