Police: 30 payroll checks, computers stolen from Little Rock staffing agency

Thirty payroll checks and two computers were stolen from a Little Rock staffing agency earlier this week, according to authorities.

The burglary happened Thursday night at Above and Beyond Staffing Agency at 10506 Stagecoach Road on the city’s southwest side.

A dark-colored Dodge Durango was seen in surveillance footage entering an adjoining storage facility twice: once around 7:15 p.m. and later around 9:15 p.m., police said.

During both trips to the business, the burglar stayed for between 35 and 40 minutes, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Once past the security gate into the storage business, the vehicle’s driver, listed as a 47-year-old Little Rock woman, was seen pulling up near the staffing agency’s back door.

That business sits just to the east of the storage facility as part of a mixed-use building.

Authorities said they found the Dodge parked outside of a woman’s home but were unable to make contact with the suspected burglar.

The checks and computer equipment were not visible at the residence, an officer noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.