Man accused of burglarizing Arkansas pizza restaurant

A Texarkana man was arrested Thursday after he burglarized a pizza restaurant, and Facebook users helped officers find him, police said.

Charles Harvey, 51, is accused of breaking into Joe’s Pizza and Pasta at 422 E. 5th St. in Texarkana Wednesday morning, according to a Texarkana Police Department news release. It wasn't clear if anything was taken.

Investigators were told Wednesday that a burglary had taken place, the release said. Police watched surveillance video of the crime and posted stills from the video on the agency's Facebook page, according to the release.

Around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, someone called authorities to say they had seen the burglar from the video, police said. Officers later located Harvey, the release said.

Police said they found the shirt the burglar was wearing in the video at Harvey’s residence, as well as “additional evidence linking Harvey to the burglary.”

Harvey faces commercial burglary and theft of property charges, the release said.