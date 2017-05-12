Rear-end crash on U.S. 64 fatal to boy

At least two people died in separate accidents Thursday.

A boy was killed when he was thrown from a vehicle that then landed on him Thursday morning, state police say.

According to a crash report, the boy was riding in a 2004 Toyota headed east on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County about 8:30 a.m. when it hit the rear end of a John Deere vehicle also headed east.

The boy was thrown out of the vehicle, which overturned and landed on top of him, officials said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

The driver of the Toyota, Halea Knight, 35, of Vilonia and a girl riding in the Toyota were hurt in the accident.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her 4-year-old child was injured Thursday morning in a crash in Arkansas, according to police.

The Fort Smith Police Department responded around 7 a.m. to the 5100 block of Zero Street in Fort Smith in reference to an accident with injuries.

Police say the wreck happened as Anna Marie Nuzzie of Bokoshe, Okla., attempted to make a left turn from a private drive at Links Apartments, 5100 Zero St.

Nuzzie's vehicle was struck by a white Dodge Ram 3500 in the inside lane of Zero Street after a school bus in the outside lane turned into the apartment complex, according to a news release.

Nuzzie suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old William Deshazo of Bokoshe, was not reported injured, according to authorities.

The child, who was restrained in a child safety seat in the back of the vehicle, received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

There have been at least 171 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.

State Desk on 05/12/2017