Softball: Bentonville West finds gap often in 10-4 win over Conway

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Hallie Wacaser hit a long drive that went foul before clearing the left-field fence, it caused Conway to move Tremere Harris and have her protect the line.

It wouldn't matter because Wacaser belted another shot that hooked inside the foul pole for a solo home run, but the Lady Wolverines found a way to exploit the gap in left-center field.

Three West batters drilled shots into that area and drove in a combined five runs, and the Lady Wolverines made their first appearance in the Class 7A state softball tournament a good one Thursday with a 10-4 victory at Asbell Park.

"We took advantage of it," West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "We had some good at-bats.

"We've played some really good teams here lately and been in some close games. When we string some hits together, it's contagious. And when Hallie goes, it just helps everybody's confidence."

Wacaser's home run, her 14th of the season, gave West (21-13) a 3-2 lead in the third inning, but the Lady Wolverines weren't done. Karlie Stafford was the first to belt one into the left-center field gap and drove in two runs for a 5-2 cushion.

Brittany Crowson hit one in the same location in the fourth inning to drive in two more runs. Jazmine Dodd continued the offense in the fifth, but her triple went to the right-field fence, then Emily Roberson went back into left-center for an RBI single and West's final run.

"Bentonville West is a good team," Conway coach Chata Hickey said. "They're a young team, but you can't tell from looking at them. They hit the ball well and have all season.

"I was really shocked to see them turn out as the fifth seed. I was almost assured they would be the third seed. They started figuring out where our pitchers were throwing, and that's the strategy of the game -- know where they are pitching."

Dodd was 3-for-5 and scored three runs, while Stafford, Crowson and Sydney Steed each had two hits for West, which returns to action with a noon quarterfinal game against defending state champion Bentonville. Holly Stewart had two hits for Conway (15-13), including a game-tying two-run home run in the first.

Rogers Heritage 6, Fort Smith Northside 1

Brittney Dean didn't let a bloody nose stop her.

Dean hit a leadoff home run after she bloodied her nose while diving for a fly ball in the first inning. Lora Brown and Mika Polumbo also hit home runs, and Kelsey Hamlin added a run-scoring double for Heritage (14-13).

The Lady War Eagles advanced to face Bryant at noon today. Bryant, the No. 1 seed from the 7A-Central, earned a first-round bye.

Winning pitcher Sarah Pollock allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Alujah Hall had three of the six hits for Northside (9-12), which scored in the first inning on doubles by Hall and Sydney Green.

North Little Rock 14, Springdale Har-Ber 1

Reagan Sperling had three hits, including a three-run home run, to pace North Little Rock in a game called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Winning pitcher Katelynn McMahan added a two-run home for North Little Rock (19-6-1), which advanced to play Rogers High at 2:30 p.m. today.

Har-Ber (7-17) committed three of its six errors in the fourth inning when North Little Rock scored seven runs.

North Little Rock scored three runs in the first inning after a leadoff triple by Sperling. North Little Rock was ahead 5-0 in the third inning when the Charging Lady Wildcats added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a hit batter.

Chloe Wheeler had a double in the fifth inning for Har-Ber's only run. Har-Ber had two singles in each of the first two innings but did not score.

Van Buren 11, Fort Smith Southside 1

McKennah Sikes threw a two-hitter over five innings and drove in five runs -- including a grand slam -- as Van Buren rolled past Southside to advance to the quarterfinals.

Van Buren (19-9) led 3-0 after one inning, thanks to Sikes' RBI single and Baylor Miles' two-run home run. Sikes made it 7-0 with her grand slam in the second, then the Lady Pointers ended the game with a four-run fifth to force the 10-run mercy rule.

Sikes didn't allow a hit until the fourth, when Piper Morgan hit a solo home run for Southside (4-20).

