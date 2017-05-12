Arkansas State Police name man suspected of killing deputy, 2 others

Authorities have named the man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy and killing two others before he was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than five hours Thursday in Yell County.

James Arthur Bowden, 42, of Dardanelle, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. at a Gum Springs Road residence in Yell County, west of Dardanelle, according to a news release issued early Friday morning by Arkansas State Police.

Bowden is being held in the deaths of Yell County sheriff's office deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart as well as the deaths of two females, including one who is believed to be a child, police said.

Police released a name of the suspect Thursday, but it became clear later in the day it may not have been correct.

At 7:18 a.m. Thursday, Mainhart performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was related to a disturbance call at a home on Gum Springs Road, police said.

During the traffic stop, Mainhart was fatally shot, police said. Authorities went to the Gum Springs Road home and discovered the bodies of the two other people, who have not been identified.

Bowden was arrested after a five-hour standoff with police in connection to all three homicides, state police said.

He is being held at the Conway County jail, said a detention center official.