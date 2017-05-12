Ex-U.S. lawmaker guilty; charity fake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown on Thursday was found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

The verdict came after prosecutors outlined a pattern of fraud by Brown, 70, and her top aide that included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions. She was convicted of 18 of the 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and on her congressional financial disclosure forms.

Brown, a Democrat who was one of the first three black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, represented from 1993 until 2017 the district that included Jacksonville.

Federal prosecutors said Brown and her associates used the Virginia-based charity to bring in more than $800,000 between 2012 and 2016. Brown's indictment said One Door gave out only one scholarship for $1,200 to an unidentified person in Florida.

Al-Qaida tattler gets time served

NEW YORK -- A federal judge decided to spare an admitted homegrown terrorist known as Bashir the American a long prison term on Thursday, agreeing he should instead receive a sentence of time served -- about eight years in mostly solitary confinement -- as credit for becoming a prized U.S. government cooperator.

Bryant Neal Vinas, 34, grew up in obscurity on Long Island before becoming a militant Muslim convert, relocating to an outlaw region of Pakistan and scheming with senior al-Qaida members on how best to attack the Long Island Rail Road.

"To say I'm remorseful would be an understatement," Vinas, his face pale, said in a flat voice in federal court in Brooklyn before hearing his sentence.

Vinas had pleaded guilty in 2009 to charges he tried to kill U.S. soldiers and provide support to al-Qaida before Pakistani authorities captured him in 2008 and turned him over to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered Vinas to remain jailed another 90 days while authorities assess his security needs as someone in likely danger for betraying the terror group, and put him on probation for life.

N.M. Legislature's defunding upheld

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request to override budget vetoes, leaving negotiations about how to solve the state's budget crisis -- and restore funding to the Legislature -- in the hands of the governor and lawmakers.

In a two-page order, the court said it was too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to Gov. Susana Martinez's vetoes of all funding for the Legislature and state universities in the coming fiscal year.

The order said the Legislature's lawsuit was "not ripe for review," siding with attorneys for the governor who cautioned justices against an abuse of their judicial power.

The Republican governor has called a special session for May 24 to resolve the state budget crisis linked to faltering tax revenue and a weak state economy.

