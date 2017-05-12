Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a warning to his fired FBI director, said Friday that James Comey had better hope there are no "tapes" of their conversations. Trump's tweet came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times that he wasn't under FBI investigation.

"I said, 'If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said you are not under investigation," Trump said in an interview Thursday with NBC News. He said the discussions happened in two phone calls and at a dinner in which Comey was asking to keep his job.

Comey has not confirmed Trump's account. Late Thursday, The New York Times cited two unnamed Comey associates who recounted his version of a January dinner with the president in which Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty. Comey declined, instead offering "honest." When Trump then pressed for "honest loyalty," Comey told him, "You will have that," the associates said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the report and said the president would "never even suggest the expectation of personal loyalty." Officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump recorded his discussions with the FBI director.

The president's morning Twitter comments again raised the specter of Richard Nixon, whose secretly taped conversations and telephone calls in the White House ultimately led to his downfall in the Watergate scandal. Trump's firing of Comey already has left him with the distinction of being the first president since Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation tied to the White House.

Meanwhile, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said Friday that Trump was "dangerous" and that "his credibility has been destroyed."

Durbin, while on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC, suggested that the president's move to fire Comey amid an investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump's own campaign was "dangerous because he may be obstructing justice." And he said he feared the world would no longer take Trump at his word.

