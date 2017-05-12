UA police probe report of rape in '16

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police continue to investigate a report from a 19-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student who told authorities this week that she was raped in October at a campus residence hall, said Capt. Gary Crain.

Crain said university police are investigating a 22-year-old student known as an acquaintance to the woman who reported the crime.

She came forward Monday to report a rape that occurred at Humphreys Hall sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Oct. 16, according to information released by campus police. The residence for men and women has a capacity of 432 students, according to UA.

"We're still conducting interviews," Crain said. "When they wrap it up, the case will be turned over to the prosecutor for review."

A 17-year-old girl in September told police she had been raped at Humphreys Hall in a case involving an 18-year-old student known to her, police said. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges because of insufficient evidence, Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett said in March.

Metro on 05/12/2017