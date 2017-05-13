Cubs' Contreras, Butler concoct plan to halt Cards

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Cubs were looking for a catalyst to get them back on track and found what they needed in their battery.

Catcher Willson Contreras connected twice for his first career multi-home-run game, Eddie Butler threw six scoreless innings in his season debut and the Cubs beat St. Louis 3-2 on Friday, ending the Cardinals' six-game winning streak.

The Cubs won for just the second time in seven games.

"It feels good coming in here and helping the guys win," Butler said. "Me and Willy had a big game plan going into it and we followed it pretty well. I ended up getting the guys a couple zeros there and they put up some runs."

Chicago played without NL MVP Kris Bryant, who was scratched from the lineup with a stomach virus. He's already been ruled out for today's game.

Butler (1-0), who pitched the last three seasons with Colorado and was traded to the Cubs before spring training, gave up 2 hits, struck out 5 and walked 3.

Butler started in place of the injured Brett Anderson. The only two hits he allowed were infield singles by Aledmys Diaz, including a bunt.

"Eddie was really good wasn't he," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "He was really good. Probably walked more than what you see out of him but had really good stuff. I thought he was very, very good and it set the whole game up for us actually."

Wade Davis got his eighth save in as many tries.

Contreras homered twice off Mike Leake (4-2), who entered with the National League's best ERA and had only given up one home run in six starts.

"We just didn't barrel the ball up enough and we couldn't find enough holes," Leake said. "Games like that are going to happen."

Tommy La Stella also homered for the Cubs. Once Bryant was scratched, Jon Jay got into the lineup, but he exited in the second inning with back spasms and La Stella entered.

Randal Grichuk homered in the St. Louis seventh off Carl Edwards Jr. The Cardinals had two runners on later in the inning, but Dexter Fowler got picked off at first on a snap throw by Contreras to end the threat.

The Cubs-Cardinals rivalry typically draws well, and this game drew 47,601, the third-highest total for a regular season game at Busch Stadium.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 4 Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs to help visiting Atlanta end a six-game losing streak by beating Miami. Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

BREWERS 7, METS 4 Eric Sogard and Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth off Matt Harvey, spoiling the choppy return of the New York starter from a three-game suspension in host Milwaukee's victory.

DODGERS 6, ROCKIES 2 Clayton Kershaw pitched his way out of trouble time after time over seven solid innings, Chase Utley had a two-run triple as part of a five-run second and visiting Los Angeles beat NL West-leading Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, YANKEES 1 Brian McCann hit a three-run home run against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead Houston past host New York for its fifth consecutive victory.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 0 Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run home run and Toronto beat visiting Seattle. Biagini (1-1) gave up four hits, walked none and struck out three in his second career start.

TWINS 1, INDIANS 0 Ervin Santana allowed two hits in seven innings, Miguel Sano homered and Minnesota beat host Cleveland in the first shutout against the Indians this season. Santana (6-1) walked a season-high five and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4 Alex Cobb took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning before tiring, Evan Longoria hit a home run over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park and visiting Tampa Bay held off Boston.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2 Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run home run and host Texas won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating Oakland.

ROYALS 3, ORIOLES 2 Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving Kansas City a victory over Baltimore. Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 6, WHITE SOX 3 Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and San Diego handed Chicago its sixth consecutive loss.

