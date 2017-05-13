1 killed in Arkansas house fire

Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire that left one person dead in Saline County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency responders from the Saline County sheriff's office and several surrounding fire departments were called to a home in a rural area on Kruse Loop near Salem around 3:40 p.m., said C.J. Engel, director of the county office of emergency management.

There were at least two people inside the home, Engel said, and one of them was killed in the fire. Engel was unable to provide more information about the victim.

Emergency responders were on the scene until 7 p.m., Engel said.

The cause of the blaze was unknown Friday and remained under investigation.

