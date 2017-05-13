Forecasters issue flood warnings for White River in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the White River in Arkansas after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain across the state.

Forecasters issued the warnings shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and say storms that dropped as much as three inches of rain in parts of the state have pushed the river's level above flood stage in many areas.

The flood warning will remain in effect until Wednesday for the White River in Prairie, White and Woodruff counties. The river's flood stage at Georgetown is 21 feet and the river's level was 28.6 feet at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say structures have already flooded near Nimmo and West Point and in the Georgetown vicinity. The river's level is forecast to fall to 26.5 feet by Tuesday morning.