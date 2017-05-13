Arkansas teacher removed from classroom, arrested

A central Arkansas teacher was taken out of her classroom Friday and arrested on a public intoxication charge, authorities said.

Several teachers at Maumelle High School reported that the instructor, Ann Higgins, smelled of intoxicants and was "acting in a strange manner," the Maumelle Police Department said.

Higgins was removed from the classroom. She took a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent, according to a news release from police. The blood-alcohol level at which a person is considered intoxicated in Arkansas is 0.08 percent.

The teacher was taken to the Maumelle Police Department and was cited, authorities said. She was released a short time later and is set to appear June 20 in Maumelle District Court.

According to a faculty listing for the school, which is part of the Pulaski County Special School District, Higgins teaches psychology and American history.

Metro on 05/13/2017