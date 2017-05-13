Arkansas teacher removed from classroom, arrested
A central Arkansas teacher was taken out of her classroom Friday and arrested on a public intoxication charge, authorities said.
Several teachers at Maumelle High School reported that the instructor, Ann Higgins, smelled of intoxicants and was "acting in a strange manner," the Maumelle Police Department said.
Higgins was removed from the classroom. She took a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent, according to a news release from police. The blood-alcohol level at which a person is considered intoxicated in Arkansas is 0.08 percent.
The teacher was taken to the Maumelle Police Department and was cited, authorities said. She was released a short time later and is set to appear June 20 in Maumelle District Court.
According to a faculty listing for the school, which is part of the Pulaski County Special School District, Higgins teaches psychology and American history.
Maumelle teacher removed, arrested
libertas2u says... May 13, 2017 at 9:17 a.m.
Having taught before I can see how this could happen.
DEE672 says... May 13, 2017 at 11:47 a.m.
libertas. thanks for the chuckle. I agree with your thinking. I never taught below the college level but I really sympathize with those who do. Brave, one and all. How do they do it??
