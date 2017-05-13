MARLINS

MLB: Show cash for purchase

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball wants the groups bidding for the Miami Marlins to show their cash up front, and thus far the group led by the son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney appears to be ahead.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the commissioner's office has told the parties that before the team signs a sale agreement, a purchasing group must demonstrate it has enough cash to close the deal and to operate the team.

The Marlins have been negotiating with a group that includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, and a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of the former Republican nominee. MLB has told parties that based on submissions thus far, the Romney group has appeared to raise a higher percentage of the needed approvable equity, the person said Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.

The Marlins hope to reach an agreement in the next few weeks and have an expectation a sale would close around the time of the All-Star Game, which will be in Miami on July 11.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, now 76, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group that has celebrated three World Series titles.

The two groups are bidding to buy the team for approximately $1.3 billion, which would include the assumption of about $100 million in baseball-related debt, the person said. More than $200 million in other debt associated with the team would be paid by Loria as part of the closing, the person added.

Under baseball's debt-service rule, a deal in the range being discussed would require about $800 million in equity. Groups have to show additional money has been raised to operate the team.

The Marlins won the World Series in 2003 but have not been to the postseason since, the longest current drought in the NL. They were last in the National League in attendance 11 of the past 12 years despite a 2012 move to Marlins Park.

METS

Familia out for months

Mets closer Jeurys Familia will miss several months after having surgery on Friday to remove an arterial clot from the armpit area near his right shoulder, General Manager Sandy Alderson told reporters in Milwaukee.

Alderson said Familia mentioned in passing before Wednesday's game against the Giants that he had tingling in the ring finger of his right hand. Alderson said the symptoms were minor so Familia was cleared to pitch.

Familia told reporters that he was experiencing no arm issues on Wednesday shortly after blowing the save opportunity in a 6-5 loss to the Giants. He surrendered 4 runs -- 3 earned -- on 4 hits while appearing in his third consecutive game.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to undergo tests on Friday with Dr. Robert Thompson, the St. Louis-based vascular specialist who last July performed thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on Matt Harvey.

Alderson said there is a chance Familia is back before the end of the season, but there is also a chance he's not.

INDIANS

No timetable for Kluber

CLEVELAND -- Indians ace Corey Kluber still does not have a timetable for a return from a strained lower back.

Kluber left his start May 2 against the Detroit Tigers with a stiff back, something that he had been dealing with for most of the season. He had pitched through the discomfort up to that point, when it finally forced his exit from a game and warranted his placement on the 10-day disabled list.

Kluber has been working with trainers and a therapist in Cleveland.

"He's progressed to where he's throwing off flat ground for the last few days and land-based running, say moderate intensity, so he's making some really good strides," Indians Manager Terry Francona said. "I think the good news is, for him to do that, he's starting to get better, which we're really happy about. ... When he gets to a point where he's ready to throw off a mound, that's when we'll have a much better timetable on when he can potentially pitch."

With Kluber still sidelined, Mike Clevinger will remain in the starting rotation. Clevinger pitched well in his 2017 season debut, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals on May 7. Clevinger is scheduled to start today's game against the Minnesota Twins.

BREWERS

Braun on 10-day DL

MILWAUKEE -- Outfielder Ryan Braun was been put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf, and the Milwaukee Brewers brought up infielder Eric Sogard from Class AAA Colorado Springs.

Braun said tests Friday revealed a Grade 1 strain, the mildest form of the injury. General Manager David Stearns is hopeful that Braun will need just a short stint on the disabled list.

Braun will also get a chance to rest an arm injury that also kept him out of the lineup for much of the beginning of May.

"The combination of the elbow and the calf makes much more sense for me to go on the DL," Braun said before Friday's game against the New York Mets. This will be Braun's third stint on the DL in 11 major league seasons.

Milwaukee selected the contract of Sogard from Colorado Springs, where he was hitting .330.

Sports on 05/13/2017